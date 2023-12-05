Hornbill Festival 2023: A Cultural Extravaganza in Nagaland

Hornbill Festival 2023: Nagaland, often referred to as the 'Land of Festivals,' is gearing up to host the 24th edition of the spectacular 'Hornbill Festival' in 2023. This cultural powerhouse, organized by the State Tourism of Arts and Culture Department, Government of Nagaland, has been showcasing the incredible diversity of the Naga people for over two decades.

The Hornbill Festival 2023 promises to be a captivating journey into the heart of Naga culture, offering a unique blend of tradition, entertainment, and cultural exchange. Whether you are a fervent traveler or a culture enthusiast, this festival provides an opportunity to witness the vibrant heritage of Nagaland in all its glory. Join us in celebrating the 'Festival of Festivals' at the Naga Heritage Village Kisama from December 1st to 10th, 2023.

Hornbill Festival 2023 Schedule and Venue

The 24th Nagaland Hornbill Festival kicked off on December 1, 2023, and is set to conclude on December 10. The festival, held annually, attracts visitors from around the world. The vibrant celebrations take place at the iconic Naga Heritage Village Kisama, situated in the heart of Nagaland.

Also known as the 'Festival of Festivals,' the Hornbill Festival is a vibrant celebration that puts Nagaland's rich cultural tapestry in the spotlight. Organized by the Government of Nagaland, it serves as a platform to promote inter-tribal interaction and showcase the diverse cultural heritage of the region. The festival unfolds over ten days, featuring a myriad of cultural events, including music festivals, photo exhibitions, fashion shows, adventure sports, night carnivals, and more.

Immerse in Naga Culture: Highlights of Hornbill Festival 2023

1. A Celebration of Naga Culture

The festival is a mesmerizing showcase of the 16 major tribes of Nagaland. Traditional dances, music performances, and arts and crafts exhibitions allow visitors to experience the vibrant cultures. From the captivating "Naga warrior dance" to the intricate "bamboo dance," the rhythmic beats of indigenous instruments like the "tungjem" (drums) and the "kongoi" (flute) fill the air.

2. A Platform for Cultural Exchange

Beyond the borders of Nagaland, the Hornbill Festival fosters cultural exchange with other states of India and the world. This platform brings together people from diverse backgrounds, promoting understanding and appreciation for different cultures.

3. Adventure and Entertainment

In addition to cultural performances, the festival offers an array of exciting activities. Visitors can indulge in adventure sports, witness boat races, participate in indigenous games, and savor traditional Naga cuisine at food stalls.

4. Kisama Heritage Village

Situated 12 km from the capital city of Kohima, the Kisama Heritage Village is the enchanting backdrop for the festival. Designed to resemble a traditional Naga village, it features exhibits showcasing the history, culture, and way of life of the Naga people.

5. Significance of the Hornbill

Named after the hornbill bird, the festival pays homage to this culturally significant creature. The hornbill symbolizes strength, resilience, and freedom in Naga society, with its feathers adorning traditional costumes and playing a central role in ceremonies.

Ticket Information for Hornbill Festival 2023

Tourists and visitors can purchase tickets at the venue for various events, with prices ranging from INR 20 to INR 30 for daily entry passes and INR 50 for the camera fee. Travelers from outside the state must obtain an Inner Line Permit (ILP) to access the Hornbill Festival site.