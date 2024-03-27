HM Shah Pledges Review of AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir, Plans Troop Withdrawal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Wednesday that the central government is contemplating the revocation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking in an interview with the JK Media Group, Shah outlined the government's intentions to scale back troop presence in the Union Territory (UT) and entrust law and order responsibilities solely to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
He emphasized, "We have plans to withdraw troops and entrust law and order responsibilities solely to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Previously, there was a lack of trust in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, but now they are taking the lead in operations."
Shah's statements signal a significant shift in the government's approach towards security measures in Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting a growing confidence in the capabilities of the local police force to maintain law and order in the region.