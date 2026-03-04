Spring and Spirit Converge as India Celebrates Holi

People in India and in neighbouring Nepal are celebrating Holi on Wednesday, marking the festival of colours that symbolises the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring. The annual Hindu festival brings families and communities together through prayers, colour-smearing rituals and traditional food, as winter gives way to a new season.

Holi, one of the most widely observed Hindu festivals, is celebrated with vibrant gatherings in cities, towns and villages. Revellers step out onto streets and into courtyards, applying bright gulal on one another and exchanging greetings that underline unity and renewal.

What Holi Signifies

The festival traces its origins to the Hindu legend of Holika and Prahlad. According to mythology, Holika, a demoness, attempted to kill her nephew Prahlad because of his unwavering devotion to Vishnu. As the story goes, Prahlad survived the fire due to divine protection, while Holika perished in the flames.

The narrative is seen as a metaphor for the triumph of faith and righteousness over arrogance and evil. On the eve of Holi, devotees light bonfires in a ritual known as Holika Dahan, symbolising the destruction of negativity and the reaffirmation of virtue.

For many, Holi also commemorates the divine love between Radha and Krishna. The playful application of colours is associated with Krishna’s legendary pranks and expressions of affection.

Celebrations Across India, Assam

Grand festivities are held in the northern Indian cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, both deeply linked to Krishna’s birth and childhood. These towns witness elaborate temple rituals, devotional songs and large gatherings of devotees during Holi.

Music forms an integral part of the celebration. Traditional folk songs and popular film tracks dedicated to Holi echo through neighbourhoods as people dance and revel in the festive atmosphere.

Across Assam, Dol Jatras (processions) are taken out, which see massive gatherings with colours flying around. The Dol Utsav finds its roots in the neo-Vaishnavite traditions, most famously celebrated at the Barpeta Satra and Bordowa Than, but also elsewhere across the state. According to Satra traditions, celebrations feature devotional music (Holigeets), dance, and performances by gayans-bayans

Children participate enthusiastically, using toy water guns and dispensers to spray coloured water at friends and neighbours. The streets transform into a mosaic of pink, green, yellow and blue as laughter and music fill the air.

Rituals, Food And Regional Participation

Apart from colours and bonfires, food plays a central role in Holi festivities. Families prepare and share sweets and savouries, while thandai, a milk-based beverage blended with dry fruits and spices, is widely consumed during the celebrations.

The spirit of Holi extends beyond India’s borders. Nepal, which has a majority Hindu population, also celebrates the festival with similar fervour. Public squares and residential areas there witness vibrant colour play, music and community gatherings.

As Holi unfolds each year, it reinforces themes of forgiveness, renewal and togetherness. Through ritual fires, devotional legends and joyous colour play, the festival continues to unite millions in a shared celebration of faith and seasonal change.