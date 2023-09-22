"Hope Everything's Okay!"- ISRO Yet To Establish Contact with Vikram & Pragyan

The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Friday that for the last several hours the national space agency is making best effort to establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition after the sunrise on Moon.
As of now, no signal has been received from them so far.
According to ISRO, this could be possible because of prolonged spells of cold weather conditions upto -150 degrees C during the just concluded lunar night of 14 Earth days.
However, efforts to establish contact shall continue, it said on online platform X.
Earlier on September 3, ISRO informed that Pragyan Rover module, part of the Vikram lander mission, has been transitioned into a 'sleep mode.'
The development came after the successful completion of its assigned tasks on the lunar surface.
ISRO further revealed that the next lunar sunrise is anticipated on September 22, 2023, and the organization is optimistic about the rover's successful reactivation for a new series of missions.
"The Rover has fulfilled its mission objectives and is now securely in Sleep mode. Key payloads, such as APXS and LIBS, have been powered down, with data relayed to Earth through the Lander. Currently, the rover's battery is fully charged, and its solar panel is positioned to capture sunlight during the upcoming lunar sunrise on September 22, 2023. The receiver remains operational, and we are hopeful for a seamless reawakening to embark on new assignments. Otherwise, it will forever remain a symbol of India's lunar presence," stated ISRO in its previous tweet on X platform.