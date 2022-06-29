Guwahati: One Killed in Landslide in Noonmati

A landslide has been reported at Noonmati in Guwahati on Wednesday killing one person. The incident took place at Mahadev Path in Noonmati’s Bhabanipur.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash Deka.

Notably, Assam has been receiving incessant rainfall since Tuesday triggering landslide in several areas.

Guwahati has 366 vulnerable landslides-prone zones across 19 hills in the city. Out of these landslide-prone areas, 77 are in Sunsali hill, 40 in Noonmati, 37 in Kharguli, 33 in Khanapara, 31 in Narangi, 30 in Hengrabari, 25 in Kahilipara, 20 in Santipur, 14 in Narakasur hill, nine in Garbhanga, eight in Maligaon, seven in Kalapahar, six each in Gotanagar and Nabagraha, five each in Fatasil, Kamakhya/Nilachal, Sarania and Koina-Dhora, two in Jalukbari/ Lankeshwar and one in Sukreswar area.

The average elevation of the hills is around 270 metres. The elevation of Fatasil hill is the highest at 385 metres followed by Khanapara hill (303 metres).

As per a report of the state soil conservation department, the first major landslide in Guwahati took place in 1972 in Kharguli hill. The years 2003 and 2004 witnessed the highest number of deaths in landslides in the last 20 years. Seventeen people died in 2003 while 18 died in 2014 in landslide incidents. In 2020, nine major landslides happened in the city, where three people got buried alive. Several houses were damaged in the incidents and many sustained injuries. At least four landslide incidents were reported last year.