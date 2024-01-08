How Swami Ramdev Restores Gurukul Tradition | Explained

“This institution has seen the glory of its youth. Somewhere this institution was going towards its old age, but with the tenacity and hard work of revered Swamiji, it will again attain glory by encompassing the glory of its past. In the past, the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, President and five Prime Ministers have also saluted the land of Gurukul Jwalapur, in the future, new records will be established from this land, which will be witnessed by the eminent people of the world,” said Acharya Balkrishna.