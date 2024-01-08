How Swami Ramdev Restores Gurukul Tradition | Explained

On the occasion of the 29th foundation day of Patanjali Yogpeeth, the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati and the birth anniversary of Swami Darshananand, the founder of Gurukul Jwalapur, the Defense Minister of the country, Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone of the world's best Gurukul 'Patanjali Gurukulam' and the new branch of the country's best educational institution Acharyakulam.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh said that along with education in Gurukuls, lessons on purity and morality were also taught in the society. He said that Macaulay under a conspiracy developed such an education system which almost ended our Gurukuli tradition. But the tradition of Gurukul gained pride when the foundation stone of Patanjali Gurukulam was put by a famous ascetic great man like Swami Ramdev.
“I hope that Patanjali Gurukulam, operated under the guidance of Swami Ramdev, will become the flag bearer of Indian culture and Sanatan,” Singh said.
He also mentioned that that Indian culture remains alive and eternal, the contribution of the Gurus of this country is immense. 1500 years ago, Nalanda and Takshashila universities are the best examples of the same Gurukuli tradition from where the whole world used to shine in the field of education. “Swamiji is also working in the same direction and realizing the dream of Maharishi Dayanand by establishing Gurukuls,” added the Union Minister.
In the program, Swami Ramdev Maharaj said, “We got education from Gurukul and established a huge economic empire for human service. At present, there is a plan to build Patanjali Gurukulam and Acharyakulam at a cost of 500 crores and also a target of spending 5 to 10 thousand crores in the next 5 years in the rituals of education.”
Swami Ramdev stated that he must return to the country with what he has received. "We followed Maharishi Dayanand's lead and prioritized Rashtra Dharma over Yoga Dharma. Maharishi Dayanand spoke about Veda Dharma and Sanatan Dharma on the one hand, and prepared sacrificers who gave all for Rashtra Dharma on the other. Patanjali Gurukul will train Sanatan's flag bearers to spread Indian culture throughout the world," Swami Ramdev stated.
General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth Acharya Balkrishna said that Swami Darshananand had dreamt of starting this institution with meagre resources, which is being fulfilled by Swami Ramdev Maharaj.
“This institution has seen the glory of its youth. Somewhere this institution was going towards its old age, but with the tenacity and hard work of revered Swamiji, it will again attain glory by encompassing the glory of its past. In the past, the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, President and five Prime Ministers have also saluted the land of Gurukul Jwalapur, in the future, new records will be established from this land, which will be witnessed by the eminent people of the world,” said Acharya Balkrishna.
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav said that Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama in Treta and Yogeshwar Krishna in Dwapar received education in Gurukuls. Swami Ramdev is giving glory to the Gurukuli tradition by becoming the bearer of the same glorious Gurukuliya tradition. He said that we have pledged to connect the future generation with Indian culture through the new education policy. Our goal is the all-round development of the students. “We have to set excellent standards of humanity,” said the MP Chief Minister.
He also invited Swami Ramdev to establish a Gurukul in Ujjain and to run all the projects of Patanjali from Madhya Pradesh.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Gurukul is a special word where the Guru guides the disciple by considering him as a kulcarrier. Swami Ramdev is sacrificing his all in the service of the country and society like Maharishi Dadhichi. “This Gurukul will impart education as well as values to the children so that they will contribute in every field of life by becoming ideal citizens. This Gurukul will realize the vision of nation building through individual building. The Ganga of Indian culture will flow from Patanjali's Gangotri,” said Pushkar Singh Dhami.