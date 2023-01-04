Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express Suffers Second Attack in 24 Hours

Two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were left damaged after stones were allegedly pelted on two coaches near the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district in West Bengal on Tuesday, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) informed.

This is the second attack after window panes were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda on Monday.

The RPF Commander informed that the incident happened near the Phansidewa area in the Darjeeling district.

"Windows of coach C3 and C6 of Vande Bharat Express were found damaged due to stone pelting. It was found, windows were damaged near Phansidewa area in Darjeeling district when the train was moving towards New Jalpaiguri," he said.

Earlier on December 30, People in West Bengal welcomed their first Vande Bharat express as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the semi-high-speed train that will run between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.

The nation's seventh Vande Bharat express train between Howrah-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) was been flagged off through video conferencing by the Prime Minister.

(with inputs from ANI)