Hyderabad: Burundi National Caught With Heroin Worth Rs 14 Cr

The customs departments in Hyderabad seized a massive consignment of heroin from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, officials informed on Tuesday.
According to information received, the seized heroin consignment weighed at around 2,027 grams and was estimated to be worth around Rs 14.2 crores in the internationally illicit markets.
The passenger who was arrested for carrying the drugs was identified as a Burundi national who arrived from Nairobi on Sunday, July 2.
An official informed, "A total of 2027 grammes of Heroin valued at approx. Rs 14.2 crore in the international market were seized. The passenger has been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985, and remanded to judicial custody by the Court. Diligent, alert, and prompt action by the Hyderabad Customs officers has resulted in this huge catch of narcotics. Based on Passenger Profiling and meticulous observation, the officers of Hyderabad Customs at RGIA identified and intercepted the Republic of Burundi national (a female passenger, aged about 43 Years), who arrived from Nairobi (via Sharjah) by Air Arabia Airways Flight No.G9-458 on July 2, 2023."
The accused was carrying the drugs concealed in each of the layers of the handbag and buttons of dresses and soaps.
"On examination of the baggage of the pax, it was observed that Eight traditional African dresses, One ladies' handbag, and three soaps contained in the baggage appeared to be heavier than normal weight. On the careful opening of the side walls/layers of the dresses, ladies' handbags, and soaps, black/clear plastic packets/pouches concealed in each of the walls/layers of the handbag and buttons of dresses and soaps were found. Opening said packets contained brownish white powder, Which upon testing appeared to be heroin, a narcotic drug that is prohibited under the NDPS Act, 1985," the official added.
Further investigations in connection with the matter are underway.