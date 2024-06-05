"I am in NDA.." TDP Chief Naidu Quell Doubts Amid BJP's Coalition Appeal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is actively seeking alliances to form a government after failing to secure a majority. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Chandrababu Naidu has announced his support for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), emphasizing his participation in NDA meetings and expressing gratitude for the support received during the elections.
Naidu is heading to Delhi for a scheduled NDA meeting.
He thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh for their overwhelming support and acknowledged the role of other parties, including the Janasena Party, in ensuring unity against anti-incumbency.
Thanking the people of Andhra Pradesh for giving support to the TDP and the NDA alliance, Naidu said, "I haven't seen such a historical election. In this election people from the USA spending 5 lakhs rupees came and voted. Even the labourers working in other states have come to vote. These elections will be written with golden words".
"I urge all the people that they should constantly give us feedback during our governance. It will help us to give good governance. We will review everything after going to Delhi and coming back," he added.
Naidu criticized the YSR Congress Party's governance, alleging economic and agricultural setbacks. The NDA, comprising TDP, Janasena Party, and BJP, secured a significant victory in Andhra Pradesh.
"Pawan Kalyan supported us so that the anti-incumbency will not split up. I thank him sincerely. BJP also supported us. I thank all Delhi leaders who came here including Modi, Amit Shah and all the workers of TDP, BJP and Janasena. With all our work together, we could win this," Naidu said.
Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing a third term, the BJP is relying on the support of other parties within the coalition, falling short of the majority mark by 32 seats.