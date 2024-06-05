Italian PM Meloni Congratulates PM Modi, Vows Collaboration for India-Italy Unity

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni conveyed her felicitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on securing victory in the Lok Sabha polls for the third consecutive time.
Meloni underscored the enduring friendship between Italy and India, expressing confidence in both leaders collaborating to strengthen bilateral ties and address mutual concerns for the betterment of their nations and people.
"Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples," Italian PM Meloni said in a post on X.
Joining in the chorus of congratulations were leaders from Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius, who extended warm wishes to PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government.
The Lok Sabha election results revealed the BJP-led NDA's triumph in forming its third consecutive government, though the margin was narrower than anticipated by exit polls.
PM Modi hailed the victory as a resounding endorsement of India's developmental agenda and a testament to the populace's steadfast trust in the country's constitutional values. He remarked at the party's headquarters that this victory marks a historic moment in Indian politics, as it's the first time since 1962 that a government completing two full tenures has secured a third consecutive term in office.
PM Modi's remarks highlighted the transformative vision encapsulated in 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' (Together with All, Development for All) and underscored the people's unwavering faith in India's democratic institutions. This victory, he proclaimed, signifies the dawn of a new era in Indian governance, marking a paradigm shift in the nation's political landscape after six decades.