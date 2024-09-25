"I Regret My Comments on Farm Laws": MP Kangana Ranaut Apologizes

After receiving a backlash from netizens over her remarks on the three contentious farm laws, Bollywood Actor turned Politician Kangana Ranaut has taken her words back in a video uploaded on her social media handle ‘X’.
The video was uploaded on Wednesday morning where the Member of Parliament from the Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency was seen apologizing and retracting her statements over the three contentious farm laws, which the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later withdrew.
Kangana said, "The farmers should petition the Prime Minister to reinstate the laws after the media questioned me about farm laws," in a video that was uploaded on X. But many have been disillusioned by what I said.
She also added, “I should now keep note of the fact that I am no more an actor, but an MP for the BJP, and hence my opinions should be of the party’s and not personal. I regret hurting the sentiments of the people with my remarks, and I take my words back”.
Kangana captioned the video, “I stand with my party regarding farmers’ laws. Jai Hind.”
The BJP distanced itself from the actor-turned-politician on Tuesday night, saying that Kangana Ranaut is "not authorised" to make such statements on the party's behalf, in response to the Opposition's outrage over her remarks.
In a video message, BJP spokesman Gaurav Bhatia claimed that Kangana Ranaut's comments are a “personal statement” and do not represent the party's stance on farm bills.