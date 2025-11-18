"I Will Deal With It": Lalu Yadav Breaks Silence on Family Feud

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav has assured party leaders that he will personally “deal” with the ongoing family feud between his son, Tejashwi Yadav, and daughter, Rohini Acharya, following the party’s disappointing performance in the recent Bihar assembly elections, sources said.

Lalu made the remarks, his first comments since the developments surfaced on Saturday, during a meeting of the newly elected RJD MLAs on Monday in Patna.

“This is an internal family matter and will be resolved within the family. I am there to deal with it,” Lalu said. The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including his wife Rabri Devi, eldest daughter Misa Bharti, and Jagdanand Singh.

During the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav was chosen as the legislative party leader. Lalu also praised Tejashwi, noting that he worked very hard for the Bihar polls, in which RJD could secure only 25 seats in the 243-member assembly—its second-worst performance since 2010.

“Tejashwi will only take the party forward,” Lalu said.

Earlier, Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya had announced via Facebook that she was disowning her family and quitting politics.

In a post on X, she said that senior RJD leader Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of Tejashwi, and Rameez Nemat Khan, a long-time friend and member of Tejashwi’s core team, had asked her to take this step.

Acharya was reportedly unhappy over the expulsion of her elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for “irresponsible behaviour.” However, she had actively campaigned for Tejashwi in the run-up to the assembly elections.

