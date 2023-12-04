IAF Aircraft Crashes During Training Sortie in Hyderabad; 2 Pilots Killed

A Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a routine training sortie in Hyderabad, reports said on Monday.
The aircraft had taken off from Dundigal Air Force Academy for the routine training sortie. Two pilots died on the spot in the tragic incident, confirmed the IAF.
The IAF took to platform X and wrote, “A Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that the IAF confirms both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries. No damage to any civil life or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.”
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the demise of the two pilots.
He wrote, “Anguished by this accident near Hyderabad. It is deeply saddening that two pilots have lost their lives. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.”