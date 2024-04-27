Two CRPF Personnel Killed in Attack by Kuki Militants in Manipur

In a distressing incident, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives in an attack by Kuki militants in Manipur's Naransena area
According to reports, the attack commenced at midnight and lasted till 2:15 am. The deceased personnel belonged to the CRPF 128 Battalion deployed in the Naransena area of Bishnupur district.
Meanwhile, Manipur's Chief Electoral Officer, Pradeep Kumar Jha, commended the high voter turnout and minimal violence during the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Outer Manipur.
Jha stated, "Until the latest update received about an hour ago, the voting percentage stood at around 75 per cent with no major disruptions reported." He also mentioned a significant turnout of voters, with only one incident of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctioning reported.
Speaking about the voting process in the Outer Manipur constituency, Jha expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of elections, contrasting it with previous years' experiences. He underscored the hope for a clear electoral outcome by the end of the day, emphasizing the overall peaceful atmosphere during the polling.
According to the Election Commission of India's voter turnout app, the voting percentage reached 78.78 per cent by the last report.
Earlier, re-polling took place in 11 polling stations of the Inner Manipur constituency on April 22 due to incidents of violence during the initial phase of polling on April 19.
The second phase of polling covered 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories, concluding at 6 pm.
The first phase of voting, held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories, saw an overall voter turnout of over 62 per cent, as per the Election Commission.
The subsequent polling phase is scheduled for May 7, with vote counting and result declaration slated for June 4.