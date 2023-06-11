IAF Planning To Hold One Of The Largest Multinational Aerial Exercise

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be holding a big multinational aerial exercise over its western desert which will include forces from several nations including the Untied States.
According to information received, the multinational exercise is being planned to be held around the last quarter of 2023 and air forces from around 10 to 12 nations are expected to take part, ANI reported quoting government sources.
As per reports, the exercise will witness the participating air forces carry out complex aerial missions which will include a large number of aircraft from these countries.
It may be noted that the IAF has just returned from a multinational exercise in France where a huge number of NATO members including hosts France and other countries took part.
The exercise has been planned to be held in the desert sector and would apparently be one of the largest exercises to have ever been held in India by the IAF.
On behalf of India, the Rafale combat aircraft and IAF's mainstay Sukhoi-30 will take part in the exercise along with its force multipliers including mid-air refuelling aircraft and airborne early warning aircraft.
India's only female Rafale aircraft pilot, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh had participated in the French multinational exercise where IAF had sent its Rafale aircraft.
When asked about her participation in the multinational exercise Orion, Shivangi Singh said, "It was a great experience where I got an opportunity to meet the fighter pilots of different countries."
Meanwhile, her fellow pilot, Flight Lieutenant Xavier said that the performance of the Indian pilots in the exercise was very much on par with their counterparts from other air forces.