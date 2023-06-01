IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Karnataka, Crew Eject Safely

An Indian Air Force (IAF) trainer aircraft crashed during a routine sortie in an open field in Chamarajanagar under Karnataka on Thursday.
According to reports, two pilots who were on board ejected safely before the crash, however, sustained minor injuries.
The air force in a statement said, “Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.”
Earlier in January, one pilot lost his life after two Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets - a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Mirage 2000 - crashed during a training exercise in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.
While one aircraft crashed in Morena, the other crashed and landed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.
"The possible mid-air collision between the two aircrafts took place when they were flying a simulated combat mission at very high speeds. More details would come out in the court of inquiry," Defence sources said.
The Sukhoi had two pilots, while the Mirage had one pilot, defence sources said. Both aircrafts are used on the frontlines by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The two pilots on the Sukhoi managed to eject and were taken to the hospital in a helicopter. The Mirage pilot lost his life and his relatives have been informed about the incident.