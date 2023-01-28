Chirang: Bengtol OC Arrested For Negligence To Duty

The officer in charge (OC) of Bengtol Police Outpost in Assam’s Chirang district was arrested on Saturday.
This comes after his suspension order last night, after it came to the fore that he had sided with the accused in a gang rape case.
The tainted cop was identified as Afzal Hussain. Charges of negligence in the investigation of a sexual abuse case filed by a victim woman have been framed against him.
A thorough probe has been launched into the matter after the woman courted the Chirang SP. Three others have also been arrested in connection with the matter.
Earlier in the day, Chirang Police arrested three people in connection with the alleged gang rape case at Bengtol.
The police arrested Gulzar Hussain, Pabitra Rai and Ganesh Rai in the alleged sexual assault and abuse of a woman. As per reports, a total of seven people have been accused by the victim.
While three of the accused were arrested today, four others remain absconding, police said.
It may be noted that the officer in-charge of Bengtol Police Outpost in the Chirang district of Assam was on Friday suspended after he allegedly took the side of the perpetrators in the gang rape incident.
According to reports, a woman, who claimed to have been the victim of sexual assault and abuse, reached the police outpost to file a complaint.
However, instead of investigating her complaints, the Bengtol OC reportedly mocked her and sided with the accused that were named by the victim.
The cop in question was identified as sub-inspector (SI) Afzal Hussain. After the victim was turned away by the police yesterday, she went to the media at first and then courted the Chirang superintendent of police (SP) Pranjit Bora.
The matter soon spread like wildfire and became a topic of discussion, after which the Chirang SP decided to issue suspension orders to the Bengtol OC on Friday night with immediate effect.