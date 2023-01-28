Chirang: Bengtol OC Arrested For Negligence To Duty

The officer in charge (OC) of Bengtol Police Outpost in Assam’s Chirang district was arrested on Saturday.

This comes after his suspension order last night, after it came to the fore that he had sided with the accused in a gang rape case.

The tainted cop was identified as Afzal Hussain. Charges of negligence in the investigation of a sexual abuse case filed by a victim woman have been framed against him.

A thorough probe has been launched into the matter after the woman courted the Chirang SP. Three others have also been arrested in connection with the matter.

Earlier in the day, Chirang Police arrested three people in connection with the alleged gang rape case at Bengtol.

The police arrested Gulzar Hussain, Pabitra Rai and Ganesh Rai in the alleged sexual assault and abuse of a woman. As per reports, a total of seven people have been accused by the victim.

While three of the accused were arrested today, four others remain absconding, police said.