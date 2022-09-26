Nagaon: Prime Accused of Woman Murder Case Arrested

The police arrested the prime accused who is behind the murder of a woman at the Harijan Colony in Nagaon district of Assam.

The arrested person has been identified as Subrot Mazumdar.

On Sunday, a woman identified as Rubi Dutta was cruelly struck to death by an assailant.

The bloodied body of the woman was found at her home.

The assailant reportedly struck her repeatedly with a machete killing her at her own residence. He came when the woman’s husband, Raju Dutta was not at home.

A relative of the family told reporters that he was informed about the incident after which he rushed there to find the bloodied body of the victim.

A neighbour said that the woman was on a call with her mother when her mother suddenly heard her fall after a loud sound. Concerned she immediately called a neighbour after which some of them rushed to her apartment.