IAF's Crucial Role in Operation Meghdoot: A Continuing Saga of Fortitude and Skill

From the commencement of fighter operations with Hunters in 1984 to the recent induction of advanced aircraft like Rafale, Su-30MKI, and Apache, the IAF's presence in the region has evolved significantly. Live armament sorties and the landing of the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules at Daulat Beg Oldie in 2013 underscore the IAF's capability and commitment.