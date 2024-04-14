IAF's Crucial Role in Operation Meghdoot: A Continuing Saga of Fortitude and Skill

In a remarkable display of fortitude and skill, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has played a pivotal role in Operation Meghdoot, securing strategic heights on the Siachen Glacier since April 13, 1984. As tensions simmered over Pakistan's cartographic aggression in the Ladakh region and its allowance of foreign mountaineering expeditions in Siachen, India preemptively acted to safeguard its interests.
The operation, initiated with the airlifting of Indian Army soldiers by IAF helicopters in 1978, escalated in 1984 as India received intelligence of impending Pakistani military action. The IAF, utilizing An-12s, An-32s, IL-76s, and a fleet of helicopters including Mi-17s, Mi-8s, Chetaks, and Cheetahs, transported troops and supplies to dizzying heights on the glacier, exceeding the limits set by helicopter manufacturers.
The deployment of around 300 troops on strategically important peaks and passes gave India a tactical advantage when Pakistan reacted by advancing its own troops. The IAF's commitment to maintaining military dominance in the desolate glacier remains unparalleled, with its fighters and transport aircraft now operating at the highest battlefield in the world.
From the commencement of fighter operations with Hunters in 1984 to the recent induction of advanced aircraft like Rafale, Su-30MKI, and Apache, the IAF's presence in the region has evolved significantly. Live armament sorties and the landing of the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules at Daulat Beg Oldie in 2013 underscore the IAF's capability and commitment.
Today, a wide array of IAF aircraft, including transporters like C-17 and IL-76, fighters like Mirage-2000 and MiG-29, and helicopters such as Chinook and ALH, operate in support of Operation Meghdoot. Despite extreme climatic conditions, IAF helicopters serve as the lifeline for Indian troops, responding to emergencies, supplying logistics, and evacuating the sick and wounded from the glacier.
In this relentless pursuit of excellence, the IAF continues to set records of human endurance, flying, and technical proficiency, ensuring the success and sustainability of Operation Meghdoot for over four decades.