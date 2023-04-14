IAF's Rafale To Head To France For 1st Overseas Exercise

The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Rafale aircraft will be a part of its first overseas exercise, a notification from the Centre on Thursday read.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent will be departing on Saturday for France, to participate in Exercise Orion at Mont-de-Marsan, an Air Force base of the French Air and Space Force (FASF).

The exercise will be conducted from April 17 to 5 May 5 2023, with the IAF Contingent comprising four Rafale, two C-17, two ll-78 aircraft and 165 air warriors.

This would be the first overseas exercise for the IAF's Rafale aircraft.

Besides the IAF and the FASF, Air Forces from Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the United States of America would also be flying in this multilateral exercise.

Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the India Air Force, by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces, the release read.