IAF’s Eastern Air Command inducts heavy machinery in Arunachal Pradesh

In a bid to boost Border Roads Organization (BRO) and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has inducted heavy machinery in an inaccessible terrain in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a tweet, Eastern Air Command IAF said, "EAC provided a major boost to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) on 15 Feb by inducting heavy machinery in very inaccessible terrain in Arunachal Pradesh".

"IAF Chinooks, flown by the specially cleared crew, have thus contributed significantly to augment road connectivity and infrastructure in the North East," it said.