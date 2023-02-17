IAF’s Eastern Air Command inducts heavy machinery in Arunachal Pradesh

In a bid to boost Border Roads Organization (BRO) and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has inducted heavy machinery in an inaccessible terrain in Arunachal Pradesh.
In a tweet, Eastern Air Command IAF said, "EAC provided a major boost to Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) on 15 Feb by inducting heavy machinery in very inaccessible terrain in Arunachal Pradesh".
"IAF Chinooks, flown by the specially cleared crew, have thus contributed significantly to augment road connectivity and infrastructure in the North East," it said.
On January 12, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said that there has been a 'slight increase' in the number of Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Notably, in December 2022, a clash took place near Yangtse along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh amid the border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh.
Along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006, the sources claimed.
(with inputs from ANI)