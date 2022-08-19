National

IAS Rajesh Verma Appointed As Secy To President Murmu

IAS Verma was appointed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
IAS Rajesh Verma Appointed As Secy To President
IAS Rajesh Verma Appointed As Secy To President
Pratidin Time

Odisha-cadre IAS officer Rajesh Verma was on Thursday appointed as the secretary to President of India Draupadi Murmu.

IAS Verma was appointed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

A 1987-batch Odisha cadre IAS, Verma was serving as Secretary to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and will replace the incumbent Kapil Dev Tripathi, a 1980-batch IAS officer.

Earlier, IAS Verma served as the secretary to Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik. He was also secretary of Energy Department, Government of Odisha.

President Draupadi Murmu is a tribal hailing from Odisha. She created history by becoming the first tribal and second woman to become the President of India.

She is also the first President who is born after Independence and the youngest to hold the top constitutional post.

IAS Rajesh Verma appointment notification
IAS Rajesh Verma appointment notification
Also Read
Assam: Nine Shops Gutted In Market Fire at Darrang
Appointments Committee of Cabinet
Draupadi Murmu
IAS officer Rajesh Verma
secretary to President

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com