IAU Approves 'Shiva Shakti' as Official Name for Chandrayaan-3's Landing Site

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) granted official approval for the name "Shiva Shakti" to designate the spot where the Vikram lander of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission made its historic touchdown on the Moon. This confirmation, which arrived nearly seven months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initial announcement, signifies a significant milestone in lunar exploration.
According to the Gazetteer of Planetary Nomenclature, "Statio Shiva Shakti" was officially recognized on March 19, marking the culmination of a process that began with Prime Minister Modi's declaration on August 26, 2023. The name itself is derived from Indian mythology, symbolizing the duality of nature with the masculine ('Shiva') and feminine ('Shakti') aspects, representing the landing site of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander.
In addition to naming the landing site, Prime Minister Modi proclaimed August 23 as 'National Space Day' in honor of Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing. He also designated the location where Chandrayaan-2 made its mark on the lunar surface as 'Tiranga', serving as a source of inspiration in the face of adversity.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made history on August 23, 2023, with its successful soft landing on the Moon's surface, has propelled India to the forefront of lunar exploration. Notably, India now stands as the first nation to reach the Moon's unexplored South Pole and ranks among the top four nations to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface.
This exceptional achievement was recently recognized by the prestigious Aviation Week Laureates Award, which honored ISRO for its groundbreaking contributions to aerospace innovation.