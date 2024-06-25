IB Chief Tapan Kumar Deka Granted One-Year Extension

In a significant decision, Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Kumar Deka has been granted a one-year extension, with his tenure now extended until June 2025. The Personnel Ministry issued a notification regarding this extension on Monday.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Shri Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS (HP:88) as Director, Intelligence Bureau for a period of one year beyond 30.06.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the provisions of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," the notification read.
Deka, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, is renowned for his expertise in counter-terrorism. He has played a pivotal role in combating insurgency in the northeast and dismantling the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen. Known as the 'superspy,' Deka's commendable skills in handling terrorism and radicalization cases have earned him widespread respect within the intelligence community.
The extension was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This extension is in the public interest, as permitted by the rules governing the extension of service for top officials, including those of the Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
Deka, who is considered a crisis manager in the corridors of power, was appointed as the IB chief in June 2022 for an initial term of two years, which was set to end this month. His tenure has now been extended to ensure continuity in the leadership of the country's premier intelligence agency.
Deka has extensive experience in 'operations,' particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast region of India. He served as the head of the operations wing of the IB for over two decades before taking on the role of IB chief. Notably, he was in charge of counter-assault operations during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008 and led operations against the Indian Mujahideen, responsible for numerous subversive activities in the 2000s.
Additionally, Deka was deputed to Assam to manage the volatile situation following the large-scale violence after the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019. He has been the government's go-to person for matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, leveraging his vast experience in handling Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the region.
Currently, Deka is on an official visit to Washington DC. His leadership and expertise continue to be invaluable assets to the Intelligence Bureau and the nation's security apparatus.