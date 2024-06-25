IB Chief Tapan Kumar Deka Granted One-Year Extension

Deka has extensive experience in 'operations,' particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast region of India. He served as the head of the operations wing of the IB for over two decades before taking on the role of IB chief. Notably, he was in charge of counter-assault operations during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008 and led operations against the Indian Mujahideen, responsible for numerous subversive activities in the 2000s.