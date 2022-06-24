IPS Tapan Kumar Deka Appointed IB Director

IPS Officer Tapan Kumar Deka has been appointed as the new Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

This was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday.

Deka has replaced Arvinda Kumar whose extended tenure ends on June 30. Deka has been appointed for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders.

Tapan Deka is currently heads the Operations desk of the Intelligence Bureau and has been tracking terrorists and religious radicalization for the past two decades. Deka, a 1988 batch Himachal Pradesh cadre officer, is essentially an expert on north-east affairs and was sent by Home Minister Amit Shah to Assam after the anti-CAA violence broke out in 2019.