ICICI Loan Fraud: Kochhar Couple Released from Judicial Custody

The former ICICI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, who were held in connection to an alleged multi-crore money laundering scam, were released on Tuesday from Byculla Prison and Arthur Road Jail.

Yesterday, Bombay High Court allowed the release of the Kochhar couple in the money laundering scam.

The court said that the arrest of the couple was ‘not in accordance with the law’ and therefore allowed them to be released from judicial custody on a cash bail of Rs. 1 lakh each.

The Central Bureau of Investigation which arrested the couple on December 23, 2022, in the Videocon-ICICI loan scam case, opposed the release.