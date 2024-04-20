"If Billionaires’ Debt Can Be Waived Off, Why Not Farmers?": Rahul Gandhi

In a spirited public address held in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, today, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic policies, highlighting the need for equitable distribution of resources and comprehensive reforms to uplift marginalized sections of society.
Addressing a large gathering alongside former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Gandhi questioned the government's priorities, juxtaposing the Prime Minister's decision to waive off Rs 16 lakh crore debt for select billionaires with the continued plight of farmers burdened by debt.
He pledged that an INDIA government, led by the Congress, would prioritize the welfare of farmers by ensuring the waiver of their debts, mirroring the treatment afforded to wealthy industrialists.
Gandhi emphasized the pivotal role of the ongoing elections, framing it as a battle between defenders of the constitution and those seeking its erosion, embodied by the BJP and RSS. He underscored the Congress/INDIA bloc's commitment to safeguarding democratic institutions and fostering social justice.
Promising sweeping economic reforms, Gandhi outlined plans to overhaul the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, particularly to benefit small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) adversely impacted by Modi's policies. He criticized the government's rhetoric of "Made in India" while allegedly favoring imports from China, pledging to rejuvenate domestic industries.
Enumerating key promises, Gandhi assured immediate action upon assuming power, including the filling of 30 lakh government vacancies to alleviate unemployment. Additionally, he proposed the enactment of a "Right to Apprenticeship" law to provide job opportunities for fresh graduates and diploma holders.
To address poverty, Gandhi proposed providing Rs one lakh annually to women in poor families, alongside increasing the daily wages of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers and doubling the salaries of Asha and Aanganwadi workers.
For farmers, Gandhi pledged to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and waive off their debts, aiming to alleviate financial burdens and ensure agricultural sustainability.
Furthermore, Gandhi announced plans for a caste census to ascertain resource distribution across various demographic groups, signaling a commitment to social justice and equity.
The rally, attended by Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Ajay Rai and local MP Danish Ali, showcased the party's resolve to address pressing socio-economic challenges and usher in a new era of inclusive governance if entrusted with power.