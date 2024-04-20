Mamata Banerjee Expresses Concern Over Saffronisation of Doordarshan Logo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced her astonishment and dismay over the alleged saffronisation of the Doordarshan logo amidst the Model Code of Conduct being in place for the national elections.
Taking to her official social media handle, CM Banerjee condemned the sudden change of color of the national public broadcaster's logo, labeling it as unethical, illegal, and indicative of a pro-BJP bias.
“I am shocked at the sudden saffronisation and change of colour of our Doordarshan logo when the national elections are taking place across the country! It is absolutely unethical, grossly illegal, and speaks loudly of the pro-BJP bias of the national public broadcaster! How could the Election Commission of India allow this crude, pro-Saffron violation of the Model Code of Conduct when the people are in the electoral mode?! ECI must immediately stop it and reverse the change to go back to the original blue colour of the logo of Doordarshan!" said CM Banerjee in the tweet.
Doordarshan, the autonomous public broadcaster, recently unveiled a new logo, shifting from its traditional red to a distinct orange shade. The move has sparked criticism from opposition quarters, with several voices, including Trinamool MP Jawhar Sircar, expressing concern over the timing of the change, just ahead of the elections.
Earlier, Jawhar Sircar, former CEO of Doordarshan's parent organization, Prasar Bharati, lamented the "saffronisation" of the logo, suggesting it no longer represents Prasar Bharati but rather "Prachar Bharati." He criticized the move as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, which aims to maintain a fair electoral environment.
However, the current head of Prasar Bharati defended the decision, asserting it was driven by considerations of visual aesthetics and maintaining relevance. He emphasized that the color in question was orange, not saffron.