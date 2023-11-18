"If Not Hindus, Should We Discuss Babur, Aurungzeb?": Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, fueled with fervor, declared during a spirited BJP campaign in Jaipur Rural that if the party doesn't champion the cause of Hindus, then should it delve into the historical narratives of "Babur and Aurangzeb?"
With unwavering conviction, he proclaimed, "We will proudly speak about Hinduism," defending his party's stance on religion and Hindutva in response to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
In the streets of Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, Priyanka Gandhi urged voters to tread cautiously, warning against the exploitation of emotions and religion in politics. Meanwhile, Sarma, known for his candid remarks, took a humorous jab at Rahul Gandhi's guarantees, challenging someone to vouch for the Congress MP.
Adding a touch of intrigue, the Assam chief minister delved into the cultural fabric, asserting that the BJP should proudly embrace Hindu culture, which preaches Sarva Dharma Samabhava, the equal respect for all religions, and the belief that the world is a unified entity.
He questioned, "If we do not speak proudly of this culture, then what would we speak about? Till the time we are breathing, we will be speaking proudly of Hindus."
The political drama escalated as CM Sarma accused the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan of reneging on promises related to farm loan waivers and unemployment allowances, citing alleged paper leaks and oppression of women.
Priyanka Gandhi's claim about learning the 'Gayatri Mantra' from her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, sparked a response from Sarma, emphasizing that it's not in the tradition to disclose such teachings.
The discourse took a sharp turn as CM Sarma advocated for the closure of government-funded madrasas in Assam, arguing for regulations on community-run madrasas. He defended the move, stating, "Madrasas should not be an institution to make 'Mullas'," stressing the importance of child rights and advocating for comprehensive reforms in the madrasa system.
As the political battleground heats up, Rajasthan braces for polls on November 25, with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh having already concluded voting on November 17. Mizoram and Telangana are also set for their electoral rendezvous in this riveting political saga, with the grand finale of counting scheduled for December 3.