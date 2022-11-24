Maharashtra CM Shinde To Visit Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be visiting Guwahati on Saturday (November 26) and offer his prayers at the Maa Kamakhya Devalaya atop the Nilachal hills in the city.

Sources said that Shinde will be accompanied by will be accompanied by around 200 MLAs and MPs.

Notably, this will be his maiden visit to Guwahati since he took office in June this year.

Earlier this year, Maharashtra witnessed a huge political crisis wherein the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was ousted from his position after over 45 MLAs turned rebel and joined the Shinde-faction of the Shiv Sena.

Later, Eknath Shinde joined hands with the BJP and formed a government with Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.