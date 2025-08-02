IIT Bombay Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping from Hostel Building

A 22-year-old student from IIT Bombay allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a hostel building in the early hours of Saturday, according to Mumbai Police.

Advertisment

The student, a Delhi native pursuing studies in the science stream at IIT Bombay, reportedly took the extreme step around 2:30 am. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following the incident, the student was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

A police officer stated that an eyewitness, a fellow hostel resident, was on the terrace talking on his phone when he saw the student, identified as Rohit, jump.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the Powai Police Station, and further investigation is underway to determine the reason behind the suicide.

Also Read: Stipend as Weapon? IIT Guwahati Scholars Buckle Under Administrative Pressure