One Dead, 21 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Pile-Up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A massive accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman, Anita Ekhande from Osmanabad, and left 21 others injured. The incident occurred on the Mumbai-bound lane, just after the Khopoli exit near the toll booth, under a bridge.

Preliminary reports suggest that the brakes of a trailer truck failed while it was heading toward Mumbai, causing the driver to lose control. The trailer rammed into several vehicles, triggering a chain collision involving nearly 25 vehicles, including luxury cars such as BMWs and Mercedes, along a stretch of about 3 km.

The injured were initially treated at Khopoli Municipal Hospital and later shifted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe for further care. Among the injured is the wife of a Bombay High Court judge.

Rescue operations were carried out by teams from the India Reserve Battalion, Devdoot, highway police, and volunteers from Help Foundation. They managed to clear the expressway within 45 minutes by moving the damaged vehicles to the side.

Authorities confirmed that the trailer driver has been taken into custody. A medical examination ruled out alcohol consumption at the time of the accident. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

