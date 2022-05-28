Sarbananda Sonowal Proposes Ecologically Responsible Economic Growth

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal advocated for an ecologically responsible economic growth in the South East Asian region.

Sonowal was speaking at the Special Plenary session in the 3rd edition of the Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) Conclave in Guwahati on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, the Sonowal said, “Our shared history and familiar conditions has created a common ground to build a peaceful and sustainable future. The Indian government is deeply committed to work towards its ambitious Act East Policy, as envisaged by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to advance our shared values and legacy for the benefit of humanity, peace, stability and prosperity.”

“With evolving global realities, the engines of economic growth are moving towards. We have an opportunity here to become partners as the Indian Ocean becomes the centre of the emerging ‘Age of Asia’. This new awakening recognizes of our interlinked destinies, interdependence for a cleaner environment and in our belief of shared opportunities. We, who live in and around our Indian Ocean, must own and bear primary responsibility for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.”

