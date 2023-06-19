Deceased IIT Student Faizan's Mother Writes To Mamata Banerjee

Rehana Ahmed, the mother of Faizan Ahmed, a third-year student at IIT Kharagpur who was brutally murdered, has written a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to intervene and ensure that her son's case does not face any obstacles.
The letter, sent through her lawyer Aniruddha Mitra on June 16, states, "On October 14, 2022, the partially decomposed body of my only child, Faizan Ahmed, a Mechanical Engineering student at IIT Kharagpur, was discovered in a hostel room inside the IIT campus."
Rehana continues, "Despite our immediate belief that he had been murdered upon seeing his lifeless body, both IIT Kharagpur and the District Police authorities insisted on labeling it as a suicide. The initial post mortem report was inconclusive."
"A second post mortem was conducted on May 27, 2023, under the orders of the Hon'ble High Court, by renowned Forensic Expert Dr. Ajay Kumar Gupta, which confirmed that Faizan had been brutally murdered."
"After this report was presented to the Hon'ble High Court on June 14, 2023, an order was issued to establish a new investigation team led by K Jayaraman, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Headquarters, West Bengal."
Rehana concludes her plea by saying, "In light of these circumstances, I respectfully request your intervention in ensuring that the newly formed investigation team can carry out their duties without any hindrance and uncover the identity of my son's murderer. I also request that efforts be made to apprehend the culprits and ensure that they face punishment, thus delivering justice for my deceased son."
It may be noted that the 23-year-old IIT-ian Faizan had secured the 11th All India Rank in the Joint Entrance Examination 2020 and gained admission to IIT Kharagpur. He was actively involved in the Aerial Robotics Research and RoboSoccer teams.
Before departing from Kolkata, Rehana expressed her disappointment to eNewsroom, stating that Mamata Banerjee had shown no concern for her son's case. She had appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene, saying, "I still hope that Didi will pay attention to the case so that our son can receive justice." Rehana spent 23 days in Kolkata with her son's body.
Sources suggest that IIT Kharagpur may impede the investigation into Faizan's death being conducted by the new Special Investigation Team appointed by the Calcutta High Court, which is why the grieving mother wrote to the Chief Minister in her fight for justice.