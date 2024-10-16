IMA Announces Nationwide Fast as Junior Doctors in WB Continue Hunger Strike

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced on Tuesday that its Junior Doctors Network across the country will be observing a dawn-to-dusk fast in solidarity with the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front.
This move follows the hunger strike initiated by five resident doctors from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in protest of the handling of a recent murder-rape case, demanding improved safety measures for healthcare workers.
In a press release, the IMA confirmed that the fast is being supported by the IMA Medical Students Network and will be held nationwide. "The young resident doctors of Kolkata are on Fast unto Death, with five of them now in ICUs due to deteriorating health. Despite the seriousness of their demands, the West Bengal government has yet to address their 10 key issues, all of which are reasonable and necessary," the statement read.
The ongoing protest stems from a growing frustration among junior doctors over the lack of safety and security in hospitals. The demands include improved security measures in hospitals to protect healthcare professionals from violence, as well as broader reforms in the healthcare system.
The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of AIIMS, New Delhi, has also expressed its concern. On Monday, they wrote an urgent letter to the President of India, calling for immediate intervention to resolve the situation and ensure the safety of the striking doctors.
The West Bengal government, through Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, has urged the doctors to end their hunger strike, citing health risks. On October 11, Pant sent an email outlining a series of healthcare initiatives aimed at addressing safety concerns in medical colleges across the state. He also forwarded a status report on these measures to the protesting doctors, but their demands remain unmet.