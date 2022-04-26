Heatwave likely to Intensify in India: IMD

India is most likely to experience severe heat waves this week with record-breaking temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

As per weather experts, the hot weather began in late March for northern India, and spread into the first weeks of April.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a heatwave warning over several districts of West Bengal from April 25 to April 28 and asked the residents of the state to avoid prolonged heat exposure.

On Sunday, the IMD said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to set in over several parts of northwest and east India by the end of April and extend into early May.

IMD's forecast till May 5 suggest that maximum temperatures are likely to be significantly above normal over many parts of the country during the week starting on April 29.

Parts of east India, including Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar are likely to be significantly impacted by heat stress, parts of northwest India are likely to also report extremely high temperatures.

