IMD Issues Orange Alert For Coastal West Bengal Amid Intensifying Remal

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an Orange alert for the coastal region of West Bengal with a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifying into cyclonic storm 'Remal' (pronounced as Re-Mal).
According to IMD, the deep depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved northward with speeds up to 12 kilometers per hour in the past six hours and intensified into cyclonic storm Remal.
"The Deep Depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly northward with a speed of 12 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Remal” (pronounced as “Re-Mal”) and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 25th May, 2024 over the North & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 18.8°N and longitude 89.5°E, about 360 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 350 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 390 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal)," the IMD said.
The weather body forecast further northward movement stating the possibility of intensifying into severe cyclonic storm by May 26 morning. Wind speeds are expected to go past the 120 kilometers per hour mark, it said.
"It is very likely to continue to move nearly northwards and intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by 26th May morning over Northwest and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by 26th May midnight as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 110-120 gusting to 135 kmph," added IMD.
Meanwhile, effects of the storm in terms of rainfall is expected across Assam and the Northeast bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.