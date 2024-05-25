IMD Issues Orange Alert For Coastal West Bengal Amid Intensifying Remal

"The Deep Depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly northward with a speed of 12 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Remal” (pronounced as “Re-Mal”) and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 25th May, 2024 over the North & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 18.8°N and longitude 89.5°E, about 360 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 350 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 390 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal)," the IMD said.