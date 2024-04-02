IMD Predicts Above Normal Maximum Temperatures for Summer 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an updated seasonal outlook for the hot weather season (April to June 2024) and a monthly outlook for April 2024 for rainfall and temperature across the country.
The IMD in a press conference on Tuesday said that during the upcoming hot weather season (April to June), above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of country, especially with high probability over central India and western peninsular India.
Addressing the Media Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD said, “Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over some parts of western Himalayan region, NE states and north Odisha during this hot weather season”.
The other highlights pertaining to temperature scenario during April to June 2024 are as follows:
During the 2024 hot weather season (April to June (AMJ)), above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some parts of east and northeast India and pockets of northwest India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.
During the season (AMJ), normal to above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except of some isolated areas in northeast and northwest India, where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely.
For the month of April 2024, above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country. However, isolated pockets of east, northeast and northwest India are likely to experience normal to below-normal maximum temperatures.
Above normal monthly minimum temperatures are most likely over most parts of India, except one or two pockets of northwest and northeast India where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely during April 2024.
During April May June hot weather season, above normal heatwave days are likely to occur over most parts of south peninsula, central India, east India and plains of northwest India.
During April 2024, above normal heatwave days are likely over many parts of south peninsula and adjoining northwest central India and some parts of east India and plains of northwest India.
The rainfall during April 2024, averaged over the country as a whole, is most likely to be normal (88-112% of LPA). Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the northwest India and many parts of central India, north peninsular India, some parts of east and north east India. Below normal rainfall is likely along east and west coasts, some parts of east and northeast India and west central India.
Addressing the press conference DG, IMD said that a transition from El Niño to ENSO-neutral is expected by April-June 2024 and thereafter, La Niña is favored in June-August, 2024.
Talking about the impact of Heat Wave during April to June & April 2024, DG, IMD said during heatwaves elevated temperatures pose significant risks, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions, who are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. He said prolonged periods of extreme heat can lead to dehydration, and strain infrastructure such as power grids and transportation systems. He added in order to address these challenges, it is imperative for authorities to take proactive measures like providing access to cooling centers, issuing heat advisories, and implementing strategies to alleviate urban heat island effects in affected areas. Efforts are also needed for safeguarding public health and minimizing the adverse impacts of heatwaves.
He also informed the media that preparedness measures are being taken by NDMA, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Power to mitigate the effects of Heat Wave.