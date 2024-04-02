IMD Predicts Above Normal Maximum Temperatures for Summer 2024

The other highlights pertaining to temperature scenario during April to June 2024 are as follows:

During the 2024 hot weather season (April to June (AMJ)), above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some parts of east and northeast India and pockets of northwest India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.

During the season (AMJ), normal to above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except of some isolated areas in northeast and northwest India, where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely.

For the month of April 2024, above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country. However, isolated pockets of east, northeast and northwest India are likely to experience normal to below-normal maximum temperatures.

Above normal monthly minimum temperatures are most likely over most parts of India, except one or two pockets of northwest and northeast India where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely during April 2024.

During April May June hot weather season, above normal heatwave days are likely to occur over most parts of south peninsula, central India, east India and plains of northwest India.

During April 2024, above normal heatwave days are likely over many parts of south peninsula and adjoining northwest central India and some parts of east India and plains of northwest India.