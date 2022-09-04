IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Across Northeast Till September 7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Northeast India during the next three days.
Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next three days.
The IMD, taking to twitter, wrote, "Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 3 days.”
Meanwhile, the weather department also said that subdued rainfall activity is likely over plains of Northwest India and over Central India during next 5 days.
According to IMD’s latest weather forecast, southern states like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and south interior Karnataka are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning during the next five days.
The MET office also said that heavy showers are also predicted over Jammu and Kashmir on September 4, over Himachal Pradesh on September 4 and over Uttarakhand till September 5.