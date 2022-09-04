IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Across Northeast Till September 7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Northeast India during the next three days.

Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next three days.

The IMD, taking to twitter, wrote, "Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 3 days.”