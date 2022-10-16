Important to Embrace Each Other’s Culture: Robin Hibu at #TheConclave2022

Robin Hibu, the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police appreciated the initiatives by the Pratidin Media Group for organizing the ‘The Conclave 2022’ in the national capital.

Speaking at ‘The Conclave 2022’ on how to tackle racism and other problems northeasterners face in major Indian cities, Robin Hibu said that initiatives have to be taken from both sides to bridge the gap that has been created between North East India and the mainland.

Hibu said, “There is a huge gap between North East India and the mainland. Geographically we are very far away from mainland. Northeast is unfortunately known for all bad reasons. We have faced it. Most people of other states do not know about our lifestyle, language and our culture. Therefore you have to expand your circle, mix and let everyone know about your language and culture.”

“Initiatives have to be taken from both sides to embrace each other’s culture. Therefore I would like to appeal people of the Northeast to learn languages of other states and even foreign languages for their own good. You have to open up your mind and accept all people. This will help people when they venture out of the northeast.”

The Special Commissioner of Police also pointed that there is a massive gap between Guwahati and other parts of the Northeast in terms of connectivity.

Hibu said, “Connectivity is a major drawback in the Northeast. It is a very important factor for progress. I would request Assam to take care of the neighbouring states. To be identified as one with mainland the India, we need to at first discuss issues as eight sisters rather than focusing as individual states.”

Further, Robin Hibu stressed on the role played by Assam Bhawan, Arunachal Bhawan, Mizoram Bhawan, etc. in the national capital. He said that initiatives have to be taken by the unions to help people of the northeast at times of difficulty.

“There needs to be separate cells for helping people in need. Also, social media is a strong platform nowadays; these facilities should be reachable through the platform.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated ‘‘Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time presents The Conclave 2022’ – a two-day programe organised under the aegis of Pratidin Media Network in association with Dalmia Cements at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment in New Delhi.