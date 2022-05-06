Punjab Police Detain BJP Youth Leader Tajinder Bagga

Punjab police detained Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Singh Bagga on Friday from his residence, claimed several BJP leaders.
The father of BJP leader Bagga claimed that he was punched in the face when he tried to capture the incident on video.
Bagga’s father said, “This morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home and dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room and punched me in the face,” while speaking to ANI.
The national secretary of the ruling party’s youth wing, Bagga has been taken to the Janakpuri Police Station where a senior Punjab police officer and two other policemen are present with him.
BJP has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is misusing power to target its political opponents. The head of the party’s IT department, Amit Malviya tweeted that every worker of the party will ensure that Kejriwal learned to handle power the hard way.
His tweet read, “Arvind Kejriwal's brazen misuse of Punjab Police to target political opponents is not unexpected. He had been raging for this. But this won't go down well. We will fight to secure every single karyakarta of ours and ensure that Kejriwal learns how to handle power the hard way...”
The attack was also condemned by BJP’s National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh who said, “Punjab Police is being used as personal mafia of Arvind Kejriwal. We condemn the arrest of Tajinder Bagga and assault on his father by police at the insistence of Aam Aadmi Party. Soon Karma will catch you.”
Meanwhile, MP Nishikant Dubey, who shared the news of Bagga’s detention, said that the BJP never acted out of vengeance.
His tweet in Hindi read, “This is an example for the defenders of freedom of expression in a democracy that the BJP never act out of vengeance. Did not expect such a thing from you Bhagwant Mann. Every BJP worker would fight for Tajinder Bagga ji.”