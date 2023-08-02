'Impose President's Rule in Manipur', Says DCW in Interim Report to Droupadi Murmu

The Swati Maliwal also called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and apprised her of the ground situation and about people residing in relief camps across the state. She also asked the Governor to intervene in the matter and take appropriate action against the perpetrators of the heinous incident where a woman was paraded naked by a mob recently.

During her visit, Maliwal, along with her team visited several relief camps in both hills and valley areas of the state. She also interacted with people and enquired about their grievances.