'Impose President's Rule in Manipur', Says DCW in Interim Report to Droupadi Murmu

Days after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) returned back from their visit to Manipur, the commission’s chief Swati Maliwal has written to President Droupadi Murmu appealing for interim recommendations on the ongoing violence in the state.
The DCW has appealed for the urgent imposition of President’s Rule in the violence-torn state and the resignation of the state Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.
The commission has also asked for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be constituted to probe and determine the root cause of the ethnic clashes in the state.
Among the interim recommendations, the commission has also demanded the Prime Minister and a team of Union Ministers’ visit to the state as a means to deescalate the situation.
Notably, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal along with her team visited Manipur on July 23, where they interacted with the survivors in various relief camps and assessed the ground situation.
The Swati Maliwal also called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and apprised her of the ground situation and about people residing in relief camps across the state. She also asked the Governor to intervene in the matter and take appropriate action against the perpetrators of the heinous incident where a woman was paraded naked by a mob recently.
During her visit, Maliwal, along with her team visited several relief camps in both hills and valley areas of the state. She also interacted with people and enquired about their grievances.