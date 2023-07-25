DCW Chairperson Meets Manipur Governor, Apprises About Ground Situation of State

The Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal who is currently on her visit to violence-torn Manipur called on state Governor Anusuiya Uikey in on Tuesday.
Swati Maliwal apprised the Manipur Governor of the ground situation in the state and about people residing in relief camps across the state. She also asked the Governor to intervene in the matter.
Notably, on July 23, Swati Maliwal arrived at Imphal. She along with her team visited several relief camps in both hills and valley areas of the state in the last two days, sources said. She also interacted with people and enquired about their grievances.
As per information received, Maliwal urged the Governor to take appropriate action against the perpetrators of the heinous incident where a woman was paraded naked by a mob recently.
The Governor informed the team that she personally visited many relief camps both in hill and valley areas and she is well aware of the ground situation and difficulties faced by the displaced people and therefore, efforts will be made further to provide possible assistance and also to settle the ongoing conflict amicably.
Taking to Twitter, Swati Maliwal wrote, “Met the Hon’ble Governor of Manipur, Smt. Anusuiya Uikey and apprised her of the ground situation in Manipur. I along with @VandanaSsingh visited several relief camps and also the violence hit areas in the last 2 days. I shared with her my findings and requested for her intervention.”
Earlier today, representatives of the Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) also called on Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan. They requested the Governor to take necessary steps to stop the ongoing violence in Manipur.