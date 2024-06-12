In MP, 'Dead' Man Returns Home on 13th Day...

A laborer hailing from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh was mistakenly presumed dead and cremated after an accident in Rajasthan. Astonishingly, on the thirteenth day of mourning, known as ‘terhavi’, he returned home, revealing the grave error made by his family.
Surendra Sharma, aged 25, had been working in Jaipur when an accident occurred on May 26 in Sawai Madhopur's Soorwal area. An unidentified injured man from the accident was admitted to a hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Following standard procedures for identification, authorities circulated pictures of the deceased. Tragically, Surendra's family, believing the body to be his, claimed it and conducted his last rites.
However, on June 9, to everyone's shock, Surendra returned home alive and well. His family promptly alerted the Rajasthan Police, leading to a revelation of mistaken identity. The real deceased, identified as Dhara Singh, had been mistakenly cremated in place of Surendra.
The police, accompanied by Dhara's family, arrived to collect his ashes and address the grievous error. Dhara's relatives have understandably objected to the wrongful cremation.
Surendra's uncle, Dharm Raj Sharma, explained that the misidentification occurred due to the resemblance between the deceased and Surendra, compounded by a lack of communication from him for the past two months. Surendra's elder brother, Devendra, had identified the body based on shared images and videos from the Jaipur Police.
The authorities are considering taking action against Surendra's family for their role in the mistaken identification and cremation.