In MP, 'Dead' Man Returns Home on 13th Day...

Surendra Sharma, aged 25, had been working in Jaipur when an accident occurred on May 26 in Sawai Madhopur's Soorwal area. An unidentified injured man from the accident was admitted to a hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Following standard procedures for identification, authorities circulated pictures of the deceased. Tragically, Surendra's family, believing the body to be his, claimed it and conducted his last rites.