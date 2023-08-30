IN PICS: School Girls Tie Rakhi To PM Modi On Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a school in the national capital where he was tied rakhis by a number of school girls.
PM Modi was greeted with smiles as he entered the classroom, following which children approached him and tied the sacred thread to him.
The Prime Minister could be seen interacting with the girls, asking their names and classes while they tied the rakhis.
One of girls also gave PM Modi a peck on his cheeks as he proceeded to bend down and bless her. He also posed for a group photo with students and teachers.
The customised rakhis, which the girls tied on PM Modi's wrist, had his image on them.
The festival marking the eternal bond between a brother and a sister is being celebrated with signature pomp and fervour across the country.
In Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, schoolgirls tied rakhis to CRPF jawans.
In the Samba district of the Valley, BSF jawans celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children.