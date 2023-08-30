Rahul Gandhi Echoes His "China Snatched Indian Land" Claim

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday again reiterated his claims that China invaded Indian territory in Ladakh terming the matter of China including Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as its territory in its latest edition of the 'Standard Map' as a "serious issue".
Addressing reporters at the Delhi Airport, Rahul Gandhi said, "I have been saying this for many years... What the prime minister has said, I have just returned from Ladakh... What the prime minister has said...That not an inch of land has been invaded..it is totally false."
He claimed that all the people of Ladakh know that China has "intruded upon" Indian land.
Rahul Gandhi, answering a question from ANI on China including Arunachal Pradesha and Aksai Chin in its new map, said, "The question of the map is a very serious one. But they (China) have captured our land. The prime minister should also speak on this issue."
The former Congress president was headed to Mysuru in Karnataka to attend the launch of the state government's Gruha Lakhsmi scheme along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge.
The scheme will be launched at a public function in Mysuru in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior Congress leaders. One among five poll promises made by the Congress during its election campaign of providing Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of families below the poverty line, will be realised.
It may be noted that on Monday, China released its latest edition of the 'standard map' which included Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin regions as part of its territory.
The Congress MP had earlier in the month hit out at the Centre during his visit to Ladakh saying that its claims that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true".
Rahul Gandhi said that the locals too contended that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, adding that it was a matter of concern.
"The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here," Rahul Gandhi had said.