Inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Postponed to October

Inauguration of the newly constructed Donyi Polo Airport at Hollong in Arunachal Pradesh has been postponed till October due to the non-receipt of flight schedule from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This was informed by the state Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo. The airport was scheduled to be inaugurated on August 15 to mark India's 75th Independence Day.

The construction of all infrastructure of the ambitious project has however been completed.

"All the major civil constructions like the runway, air traffic control (ATC) tower, (interim) terminal building, etc are complete. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has facilitated inspection by various regulatory authorities, and successfully conducted flight calibrations and test landing of aircraft last month," Nakap Nalo said.

"It is learnt that the flight schedules would be prepared in October by the DGCA. The airport will be inaugurated after inclusion of the airport in the flight schedule," Nalo added.

The state Cabinet had recently approved naming the Hollongi Greenfield airport as "Donyi Polo Airport".

Hollongi is about 15 km from Itanagar. Developed by the AAI at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, the Hollongi airport can accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours. It has eight check-in counters.