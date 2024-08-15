Independence Day 2024: PM Modi Hoists National Flag at Red Fort Amidst Overcast Skies

On India's 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi for the 11th consecutive time. Despite an overcast sky and light drizzle, the ceremony proceeded smoothly, marking another significant milestone in the nation's history.
Following the hoisting of the Tricolour, Prime Minister Modi received a 'Rashtriya Salute' from the Punjab Regiment Military band. The band, led by Subedar Major Rajinder Singh, played the National Anthem during the flag-hoisting ceremony, adding to the patriotic atmosphere.
Prior to the event, PM Modi extended his greetings to the nation via his social media app, X, with a message that read, "Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, he was welcomed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. The Defence Secretary introduced Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, to the Prime Minister.
Lieutenant General Kumar then escorted the Prime Minister to the Saluting Base, where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute. The Guard of Honour, commanded by Commander Arun Kumar Mehta, included one officer and 24 personnel each from the Army, Air Force, and Delhi Police. The contingents were led by Major Arjun Singh (Army), Lieutenant Commander Gulia Bhavesh NK (Navy), Squadron Leader Akshara Uniyal (Air Force), and Additional DCP Anurag Dwivedi (Delhi Police).
This year, the Indian Navy served as the coordinating service for the event. In a bid to enhance public participation, around 6,000 special guests were invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort, reflecting the nation's efforts to make this occasion more inclusive and widely celebrated.