Independence Day 2024: PM Modi Hoists National Flag at Red Fort Amidst Overcast Skies

Prior to the event, PM Modi extended his greetings to the nation via his social media app, X, with a message that read, "Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, he was welcomed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. The Defence Secretary introduced Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, to the Prime Minister.