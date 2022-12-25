India 5th Largest Economy In World In 2022: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2022 and said that this year, India had become the world's fifth largest economy.

"The year 2022 was wonderful, India completed 75 years of Independence while 'Amrit Kaal' began. India progressed rapidly and became the world's fifth-largest economy, and achieved the unbelievable record of 220 crore vaccines and crossed the USD 400 billion mark in exports," PM Modi said in the 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister.

He also talked about the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the government and lauded the launch of INS Vikrant.

The commissioning of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier is a momentous occasion during the 'Amritkaal' of India's 75 years of independence and signifies the country's confidence and prowess.

This indigenous aircraft carrier is proof of the country's technical acumen and engineering skills. This demonstration of India's self-sufficiency to produce an aircraft carrier warship will reinforce the country's defence indigenisation programmes and the 'Make in India' campaign.

INS Vikrant, built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, successfully completed its fourth and final phase of sea trials last month. With the construction of 'Vikrant', India has joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.

INS Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles. The aircraft carrier is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and it has a height of 59 metres. Its keel was laid in 2009.

Further in the address, he also underscored the country's responsibility for chairing the G20 summit this year.

"This year, India has also got the prestigious responsibility of chairing the G20 group. I had also discussed this in detail last time," he said.