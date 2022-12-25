PM Modi to Address Last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2022 Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2022 on Sunday.

The 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister, will be aired at 11 am today.

PM Modi on December 13 had invited people to share their inputs for the upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat scheduled for December 25.

PM Modi urged people to write on the NaMo App, and MyGov app or record their messages on 1800-11-7800.

Sharing MyGov's invitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "2022's last #MannKiBaat will take place on the 25th of this month. I am eager to receive your input for the programme. I urge you to write on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800."

Earlier on November 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 95th Edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' said that our country is home to the oldest traditions" traditions in the world. Therefore, it is also our responsibility to preserve our traditions and traditional knowledge, to promote it and to take it forward as much as possible.